N.Korea to carry out nuclear strike if leader attacked or state's existence threatened

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. The authorities of North Korea have adopted a new law, reserving the right to carry out a preventive nuclear strike if the government sees an inevitable threat for the state or its leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday.

The law specifying the government’s policy on nuclear forces also stipulates an automatic counter-strike on an adversary if it attacked the country or staged an attempt on the life of its leader. Moreover, North Korea reserved the right to retaliate with nuclear weapons even if the attack on its territory involved only conventional warfare.

According to the document, the country’s nuclear forces are under direct and single-handed command of the North Korean leader. Any decisions related to the country’s nuclear forces are to be made exclusively by the leader of the country.