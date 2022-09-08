Ukrainian forces fire at Donetsk for third time since midnight — DPR mission

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. Since midnight, the Ukrainian armed forces fired at Donetsk for the third time from cannon artillery of 152 mm caliber, DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

According to the mission, at 04:45 am Ukrainian security forces attacked the Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city, firing nine shells.

Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the same areas from cannon artillery of 152 and 155 mm caliber.