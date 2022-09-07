Kiev deliberately trying to destroy infrastructure in Zaporozhye, including NPP — official

MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. The authorities of Ukraine are deliberately trying to destroy infrastructure on liberated territories of the Zaporozhye regiom, including the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, regional military-civilian administration chief Yevgeny Balitsky has told TASS.

"The shelling attacks on the nuclear power plant demonstrate that their [the Kiev government’s] actions are absolutely deliberate. They are trying not just to destroy infrastructure, but also to damage major facilities, such as the nuclear power plant, which they have been shelling for two months, using mortars, shells, missiles, cannons and drones to strike nuclear infrastructure," the official said, when asked whether the Kiev government was indeed trying to prevent the Zaporozhye Region from returning to peaceful life by all means.

By now, about 72-73% of the Zaporozhye Region’s area has been liberated. The city of Zaporozhye, home to almost half of the region's population, remains under the control of Ukrainian armed forces. Melitopol serves as the regional administrative center. The region is currently being integrated into Russia’s judicial and economic fields, and local authorities are set to hold a referendum on joining Russia. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military regularly shells liberated cities, including Melitopol, Energodar, and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.