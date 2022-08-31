Authorities say Zaporozhye Region expects to join Russia with ready framework

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region authorities expect that the region will become part of the Russian Federation with a ready normative framework, Anton Koltsov, chairman of the Zaporozhye Region government, told TASS in an interview.

"Already now we are preparing normative legal acts at the level of the region to become part of the Russian Federation. I am sure that it will happen as a result of the referendum, with already prepared ‘regulations’, prepared regional laws and sectoral acts that determine the activities of certain authorities," he said.

According to him, it is "not just a question of bureaucracy", but the rules of activities, such as the formation of benefits, pensions, health care, businesses, support measures for businesses.

"We already have to prescribe the mechanisms and support measures, including for agricultural enterprises and farmers. We are doing this without waiting for accession to the Russian Federation, because farmers need support and businesses need support. We have already agreed on support measures through the Agriculture Ministry. The final stage of coordination is underway, where we do not just write them (the measures - TASS), but solve the issue of financing," Koltsov explained.

Currently, Kiev has lost control of more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye Region. Peaceful life is gradually being restored there, the region is being integrated into the legal and economic field of Russia, and the local authorities declare their intention to become part of the Russian Federation and hold a referendum on this issue in September. At the same time, Ukraine is trying to prevent the establishment of peaceful life, including by shelling civilian objects in populated areas.