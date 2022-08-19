Over 3.5 million refugees arrive in Russia from Ukraine, Donbass since February

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. More than 3.5 million refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

"According to updates, 3.5 million refugees, including almost 500,000 children, have arrived in Russia since February," the spokesperson said.

Citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics make up 50% of the internally displaced persons, over a million are Russian citizens, and the rest are from other countries. Russia has already paid 6.5 billion rubles to them in one-time aid payments.