Russia interested in swift UN fact-finding mission visit to Yelenovka, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in the United Nations’ fact-finding mission making a visit to the Yelenovka settlement as quickly as possible to probe an attack on a detention facility, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"[We] are interested in the visit taking place as soon as possible," he noted.

According to Nechayev, the trip will become possible once all the details are agreed upon. "As for the conclusions that the mission will make, we certainly expect an impartial and unbiased analysis and the establishment of all the facts related to this tragic incident," the diplomat added.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported that on July 29, the Ukrainian military used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center near the Yelenovka settlement. The Russian Defense Ministry said later that Moscow had invited experts from the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure an impartial investigation into the attack.