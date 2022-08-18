Japan to donate Moldova $7.4 mln in support of Ukrainian refugees — Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, August 18. /TASS/. The government of Japan has decided to donate Moldova one billion yens (about $7.4 million) to help the country with a massive inflow of Ukrainian refugees, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that the allocated donation would be channeled to provide extra equipment for five medical facilities in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, which encountered additional strain caused by numerous requests for a medical assistance on behalf of refugees from Ukraine.

The ministry stated that hospitals in Moldova would receive up-to-date diagnosis and surgery equipment as well as the ALV (Artificial Lung Ventilation) gear.