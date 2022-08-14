Syrian air defense repels Israeli missile attack near Tartus — SANA

BEIRUT, August 14. /TASS/. Syrian air defense forces repelled Israel’s missile attack against its ground-based facilities near the port city of Tartus, some 250 kilometers of Damascus, SANA News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to SANA, the strikes were delivered from Lebanon’s airspace. Along with Tartus, Israeli warplanes attacked Syrian positions near al-Qalamoun on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

On July 2, Israeli air forces hit weapons depot of the Hezbollah party south of Tartus. Then, according to SANA, Syria’s air defense downed several rockets.