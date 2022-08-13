Kakhovka HPP operates in emergency mode due to constant shelling — management

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA, August 13. /TASS/. Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) is operating in emergency mode due to constant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy director of the hydroelectric power plant for reconstruction Arseny Zelensky told reporters on Saturday.

"We have been working in emergency mode since the first days of hostilities, this is an emergency situation. The station's own needs, backup 6 kV, were lost, we are working in a very dangerous mode," he said and specified that now the station generates around 115 MW of electricity.

One of the hydraulic units of the hydroelectric power plant was turned off after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zelensky noted. He also believes that possible damage to the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) due to Ukrainian shelling carries the possibility of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant (NPP). "If there are problems with the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, there will be big troubles at the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant. [This] can lead to a nuclear catastrophe," he said.

Zelensky said earlier, the full restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be completed in a year and a half.