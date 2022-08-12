Tehran weighing EU’s proposals on nuclear deal — IRNA

TEHRAN, August 12. /TASS/. Tehran is weighing the proposals put forward by European countries to revive the Iran nuclear deal, IRNA reported on Friday, citing an Iranian diplomat.

"The Islamic Republic is weighing European proposals to make sure its demands are fulfilled," the Iranian news agency quoted the diplomat as saying. "The European proposals would be acceptable if it makes credibility in various matters, including political claims linked to the issue of IAEA safeguards, sanctions and guarantees."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that European diplomats had finalized the final text of an agreement to revive the 2015 deal. The European Union has proposed a new concession aimed at ending a probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the nuclear material Iran had not declared in the past, the WSJ said. According to the US newspaper, the proposal made by Brussels is a step forward since the investigation has been a key sticking point for the West.