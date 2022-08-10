Washington seeks to play Taiwan card to contain Beijing, Chinese ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Washington is set to play the Taiwan card to contain Beijing, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a special interview with TASS.

"The real goal is to play the Taiwan card at all costs in order to contain China’s development. I would like to point out that [US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s trip was a dangerous step on the part of the United States to distort and dilute the principle of one China, it proves the US role as the greatest destroyer of peace in the Taiwan Strait, which has the most negative impact on regional stability, and fully demonstrates the United States’ consistent policy in terms of international and global affairs, characterized by hypocrisy and the practice of double standards towards international rules," the envoy pointed out.

In the past week, China held a series of drills along its coast amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait caused by Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place. On August 4, China launched large-scale military exercises involving live firing in six areas around Taiwan. The drills were expected to end at noon on Sunday but were extended indefinitely.