MELITOPOL, August 10. /TASS/. The city authorities of Energodar have evacuation plans that will be implemented in case of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), a city administration official has told TASS.

"Undoubtedly, evacuation plans for the population do exist, and are regularly adjusted to correspond to the current situation," Head of Energodar Military-Civilian Administration Alexander Volga said.

The Kiev government forces have repeatedly launched strikes targeting the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six operating reactors. On August 7, the Ukrainian military shelled the plant, targeting, in particular, the spent nuclear fuel repository. The military-civilian administration of Energodar where the nuclear power station is located, said that the Kiev regime had fired a 220mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead. Its striking elements damaged the station’s administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporozhye NPP on August 5 and 6.

In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control. Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power. There are plans to direct part of electricity generated at the Zaporozhye NPP to Crimea.