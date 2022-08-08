Ukrainian militants plotting to blow up bridge in Zaporochye region to accuse Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Militants of Ukrainian armed units are plotting to blow up a bridge in the Zaporozhye region to place the blame for it on Russian forces, Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"According to verified information, militants of Ukrainian armed units have mined a motor bridge across the river Zherebets in Vasinovka in the Zaporozhye region and plant to blow it up <…> to blame Russian forces for alleged indiscriminate strikes at vital transport infrastructure facilities," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, the Ukrainian side plans to highlight it in the Ukrainian and Western mass media. "We emphasize once again that in the course of the special military operation the Russian armed forces and army units of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics never deliver any strikes at civil infrastructure facilities," he said, adding that the Russian military demonstrate humane attitude to the local population and provide assistance to it.