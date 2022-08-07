Several rockets fired from Gaza after ceasefire begins — paper

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. Several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel late on Sunday, breaking the ceasefire a few minutes after it took effect, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

According to the report, the rockets were fired towards southern Israel "just eight minutes" after a ceasefire took effect at 23:30 local time (same as Moscow time).

The press service of the Israeli Defense Forces said air raid sirens went off in districts adjacent to the Gaza Strip shortly after the ceasefire began.

"At 23:25, the Israeli Defense Forces struck terrorist targets, belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror movement. It was the last strike of the Israeli Defense Forces before the ceasefire that went into effect at 23:30," the press service said.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

On Sunday, the Israeli government confirmed that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would come into force from 23:30 local time. However, Israel has warned that it would use force in case the ceasefire is violated.