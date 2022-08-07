Four civilians wounded in Energodar as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, August 7. /TASS/. Four civilians were wounded as a result of shelling of a gardening company in Energodar, the city’s military civilian administration said on Sunday.

"The city’s suburbs have been shelled from various artillery systems since 15:00 Moscow time. As a result of the use of Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, four civilians, including a teenage girl, were wounded in the Stroitel gardening area," it said, adding that a private house, a fence and two cars were damaged.

The city’s administration said on Saturday that the Ukrainian side had shelled Energodar three times during the day. On Friday, Ukrainian troops shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Following this attack, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said he was concerned over this attack and urged all combat operation threatening the plant’s security be stopped.

By today, Kiev has lost control over more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region. Peaceful life is gradually restoring on these territories, which are being integrated into Russia’s legal and economic framework. Local authorities say they want to join Russia and organize a referendum on this matter in September. Ukraine, however, continues to shell civilian facilities on liberated territories.