Ten civilians injured as Ukrainian rocket hit apartment house in Alchevsk

LUGANSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ten people, including four children, have been injured, according to initial reports, after a Ukrainian shell hit a nine-story house in Alchevsk, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on Saturday night, Mayor Albert Apshev said.

"There was a direct impact on a nine-story apartment building. Now the eighth and ninth floors are on fire. Preliminarily, we have ten victims with various severity conditions, among them four children. One child is in intensive care," he said cited by the Lugansk news agency.