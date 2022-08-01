Sides may soon agree on new round of talks on nuclear deal — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, August 1. /TASS/. The participants of the negotiation process on the nuclear deal may soon agree on holding a new round of talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kanani Chafi said at a press conference on Monday.

"Probably, in the near future, we will be able to agree on a time frame for the talks and will witness a new round of the negotiations," he said. The diplomat added that "the decision depends on the opposite side, particularly, the US."

Indirect Doha-hosted US-Iranian talks to restore the nuke deal were held in Qatar late in June. Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora said the sides had failed to achieve the progress they had hoped for. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced that Tehran positively assessed the new round of negotiations held in Doha.