UN Mission in Kosovo urges to prevent further escalation

UN, August 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) calls to calm and prevent further escalation, in the region, the Mission said in its statement.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh is following the developments in northern Kosovo with concern. She calls for calm, restoration of freedom of movement and avoiding further escalation," the Mission indicated.

"I urge all to address issues in good faith through the EU-facilitated dialogue, to strengthen stability and security for all," Ziadeh added.