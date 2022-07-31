Vucic asks international community to influence unrecognized Kosovo authorities

BELGRADE, August 1. /TASS/. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic requested the international community to influence authorities of unrecognized Kosovo.

"We request all representatives of the international community to do whatever possible. This is because we see countries of the Group of Five [UK, Germany, Italy, France, US - TASS] always support every decision of Pristina authorities. That is why they could influence the extremely reckless Kosovo side [in order to] postpone application of certain decisions before we meet in Brussels," Vucic said on the air with the Pink TV Channel.

Negotiations with the KFOR chief were meaningful, the President added.