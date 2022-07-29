US Department of State offers $10 mln reward for info about Russian businessman Prigozhin

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The US Department of State has announced a reward of $10 million for information about Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and Internet Research Agency organization, who are suspected in interfering in the US elections, according to the department’s statement.

"The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections," the statement from the UD Department of State reads.

"The reward offer seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, who knowingly engaged or is engaging in interference in U.S. elections, as well as information leading to the prevention, frustration, or favorable resolution of an act of foreign election interference."

"The Department seeks information on Internet Research Agency LLC ("IRA"), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in U.S. election interference," the statement continued.

According to the US Department of State, Prigozhin is "a Russian national who provided funding to IRA through the companies he controlled" and "Beginning as early as 2014, IRA began operations to interfere with the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with a strategic goal to sow discord."

Moscow has repeatedly rejected Washington’s unsubstantiated claims that Russia interfered in America’s elections. The US authorities have never provided any evidence whatsoever confirming these accusations.