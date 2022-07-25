Israel working on response to possible shutdown of Jewish Agency’s office in Russia

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has ordered the Foreign Ministry to cobble together political measures against Russia that could be taken in case Moscow shutters the Russian office of the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

According to the paper’s sources, a number of politicians held a meeting in Jerusalem on July 23, particularly calling for tightening Israel’s position on Russia and Ukraine. The newspaper notes that Lapid is expected to figure out specific steps that Israel can take towards Russia and make a final decision on the issue. The paper also cites Israeli diplomat Zvi Magen who earlier served as the country’s ambassador to Russia and Ukraine. He is confident that Israel may change its de-facto neutral position on the situation in Ukraine and also join Western sanctions on Russia.

The Israeli Embassy in Moscow declined to comment on the possibility of a visit by an Israeli government delegation to Russia over the situation around the Jewish Agency.

A source in Moscow’s Basmanny District Court told TASS on July 21 that the court had received a lawsuit from the Russian Justice Ministry demanding that the Jewish Agency, which has the status of an autonomous non-profit organization in Russia, be shut down. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28. The Israeli government decided to send a delegation to Russia in the near future to make sure that the agency can continue its activities in the country.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is an international organization dealing with issues related to repatriation to Israel, assistance to returnees and the affairs of the global Jewish community. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on July 5 that the Russian government had demanded the agency end its activities in Russia. No reason for the demand was provided.