Serbia to maintain ties with long-time friends while pursuing path to join EU — president

BELGRADE, July 25. /TASS/. Belgrade will not abandon ties with its long-time friends and will preserve its values, while pursuing a path to join the European Union, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, commenting on the US ambassador’s remark that he would like to see a pro-Western government in Serbia.

"I am not here to grant someone’s wishes, it is the people, the citizens of Serbia who make the choices. They chose a Serbian government for Serbia to look after its interests. I’m certainly pleased that [US Ambassador to Belgrade] Hill said that he would not interfere in the work to choose ministers, which is normal, I think. Serbia pursues a European path and will continue along the path, but the country will preserve its values and will not abandon ties with its long-time friends at anyone’s request," Vucic stressed.

The president said earlier that Serbia would cherish friendly relations with Russia and China.

Serbia’s foreign policy course envisages accession to the EU while maintaining friendly relations with Moscow and Beijing, as well as developing ties with Washington. Belgrade intends to stay militarily neutral, refusing to join NATO and other such blocs. This stance, however, has raised objections with the West. Serbia has repeatedly received signals that its European integration is possible only under two conditions: if it recognizes Kosovo’s independence and ends friendly relations with Russia. The West has also been increasingly criticizing Serbia for its active cooperation with China. The Serbian people’s support for the country’s EU membership has been declining recently.