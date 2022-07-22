Destroyed bridges impeding food deliveries to Lisichansk, official says

LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops destroyed bridges before retreating from Lisichansk, which is now impeding food deliveries, the city’s Acting Mayor Andrey Skory told TASS.

"There are no bridges, so trucks carrying food products cannot reach the city, we have to use either military vehicles or off-road cars," he noted. "Private businesses have launched operations, small shops are open," Skory added.

According to him, logistics issues are pushing prices up. "High prices are an issue. I cannot do anything about it at this time because we need wholesalers to bring prices down," the acting mayor explained.

Skory said that it was currently only possible to reach the city via pontoon bridges built by the forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

LPR forces, supported by the Russian army, liberated Lisichansk on July 3. It was the last big LPR city controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Subsequently, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been fully liberated.