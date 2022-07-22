Israeli airstrike kills at least three Syrian servicemen — TV

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. At least three Syrian servicemen were killed and another seven suffered wounds in an Israeli airstrike on Friday, the Al-Ikhbariyah TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, the attack, which targeted facilities on the outskirts of Damascus, came from the Golan Heights.

The TV channel earlier posted a video on Facebook (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities), showing air defense systems in action.