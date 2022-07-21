Multiple blasts erupt in Kherson second time during night, says TASS correspondent

KHERSON, July 21. /TASS/. Multiple blasts erupted in Kherson overnight into Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported, adding that the air defense system went on.

Blasts were heard at around 3:05 am Moscow time. In the sky there were specific signs of the air defense system.

Blasts were also heard in Kherson at 10:40 pm on Wednesday. The air defense system went on then as well, according to a source.

The Kherson Region is situated in the south of Ukraine and borders with the Republic of Crimea. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced in mid-March that the Kherson Region was under the Russian army’s complete control. A military-civilian administration was set up in the region in late April. The regional authorities also announced their desire to join Russia.

The Ukrainian army has been regularly bombarding the Kherson Region after it got out of Kiev’s control.