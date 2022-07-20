Drone or even a plane cannot damage Zaporozhye NPP should they fall on it — authorities

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Drones and even a fully fueled plane will not be able to damage the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, should they fall on it, regional military-civilian administration chief council member Vladimir Rogov said Wednesday.

"There were four attacks, three drones reached [the NPP territory]. This is not quite a military target. If we talk about drone strikes - such strikes cannot harm a reactor. The safety margin is so big that even a plane with fuel tanks filled up to 100% percent will not damage a reactor if it falls on it. [The NPP] is built under all Soviet standards. There is a very big safety margin," he told Sevastopol Independent Television Wednesday.

He noted that the main goal of Ukrainian attack on the nuclear power plant is not to damage the plant itself, but to disrupt peaceful life and sow panic and fear among the local population.

Earlier, Rogov announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked the nuclear power plant territory. The attack did not damage the reactor part of the plant, but 11 employees were injured and subsequently hospitalized; four were in serious condition.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe; it used to produce one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. Right now, the power plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.