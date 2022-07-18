China to play constructive role for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine — foreign minister

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. The crisis in Ukraine is showing a trend to become extended and China will play a constructive role for a ceasefire, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he held phone talks with Emmanuel Bonne, a diplomatic counselor to the French president.

"The Ukraine crisis has shown the trend of becoming prolonged and complicated, which the world does not want to see," Wang said, Xinhua reported.

China has been committed to promoting peace talks from the very beginning and will continue to make every effort to play a constructive role for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, he said.

China appreciates and supports French President Emmanuel Macron's active mediation efforts, Wang said, adding that China "believes that France will continue to play a unique and important role as a major European country in restoring peace."

The minister said the fallout from the Ukraine crisis had led to food and energy shortages, "bringing challenges and risks to global recovery as well as peace and stability.