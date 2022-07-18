Agreements on grain corridor reached in principle — TV

ANKARA, July 18. /TASS/. Agreements in principle have been reached on creating the so-called grain corridor to export agricultural products across the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"As for a plan of exporting grain and agricultural products, an agreement in principle has been reached. A meeting of Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and UN representatives, which will finalize it in a corresponding document, may be organized this week," NTV quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, the meeting will focus on the establishment of a coordination center, joint control at the ports of departure and arrival, as well as routes for shipping agricultural products.

"Turkey continues to exert efforts to implement the initiative of creating a grain corridor and finalizing it as an official document," he noted.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants in the meeting of the so-called grain issue in Turkey had supported Russia’s proposals and the work on the final document would soon be finished.

Talks on the establishment of a grain corridor were held in Istanbul on July 13. They were attended by military delegations from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives from the United Nations. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that it was a major step toward ensuring safe and reliable food export from Ukraine across the Black Sea.