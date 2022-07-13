Kiev troops attacked Lugansk with nine HIMARS rockets – LPR

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired nine missiles from the US-made HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) light multiple rocket launcher at Lugansk, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of ceasefire said in its Telegram channel.

"A shelling originating from positions held by armed formations of Ukraine was registered at 23:35, coming from the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) and targeting Lugansk. It involved HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (nine rockets)," the statement says.