DPR hopes it will keep status of republic when it joins Russia – foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic is hoping that it will keep its status of a republic when it joins Russia, DPR Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are confident and convinced that it will still be the Donetsk Republic, because we have our own flag and anthem. Our citizens are fighting for these state symbols today," she said.

Nikonorova urged patience when asked about a referendum to join Russia. She said the priority for the DPR at the moment is the liberation of the republic. "We will look at the will of our people, and we will continue work in accordance with it," she said.