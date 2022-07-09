Navigation resumed along Danube - Black Sea Canal in Ukraine

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. Navigation on the Danube - Black Sea Canal has restarted, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said in a statement on Saturday.

"Navigation on the Danube-Black Sea Canal has been resumed," the USPA said.

"Taking into account the liberation of Snake Island and the amassment of numerous ships waiting to sail through the [Romanian] Sulina Canal, it is possible to use the canal from Bystroe mouth of the Danube River to the Black Sea for the entry/exit of ships transporting agricultural products," the statement says.

The Danube-Black Sea Canal is a deep-water navigable waterway that runs along the estuaries (channels) of the Bystroe, Starostambul and Kiliya arms of the Danube Delta. The canal, located in the Odessa Region, runs through the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve.