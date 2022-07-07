British PM appoints new cabinet after series of resignations — media

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a new cabinet following a series of resignations, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The British government issued a statement confirming that Gregory Clark had been appointed to serve as housing secretary. James Cleverly has been appointed as education secretary. The Times reported that Robert Buckland had been appointed as secretary of state for Wales.

According to Sky News, Johnson is set to announce his resignation as Tory leader at 12:30 pm local time. A new party leader is expected to be in place before the Conservative Party conference, which will be held in late September or October.