LPR forces enter Lisichansk, advancing in city center - LPR Interior Minister

LUGANSK, July 2. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have entered Lisichansk and advanced to the Shakhter stadium, which is located near the city center, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR Interior Minister, told TASS on Saturday.

"Our units [LPR People’s Militia] have entered Lisichansk in the area of the Shakhter stadium," Kiselev said, explaining that it is near the city center.

Earlier, Commander of the Akhmat unit Apty Alaudinov, an aide to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, claimed complete control of Lisichansk, adding that a mopping-up operation was being carried out in the city.

According to Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, Lisichansk was the last stronghold of the Ukrainian army on territory of the republic.