Russian ambassador points to NATO’s eagerness to take orders from Washington

MADRID, July 1. /TASS/. NATO’s new strategic concept adopted at the alliance’s summit in Madrid shows that its member-countries will be ready to act on US orders, Russian Ambassador to Spain Yury Korchagin said in an interview with TASS.

"Pseudo-liberal rhetoric failed to mask NATO’s ambition to monopolize international security and transform it into NATO’s security," Korchagin said. "The `us-versus-them’ dividing lines and the members’ willingness to take orders from their master - the US - in order to neutralize global multipolarity and revive the unipolar world order can be seen in the new strategic concept approved at the summit," the Russian ambassador said.

He stressed that NATO’s motive in branding Russia as the most significant and direct threat to both the alliance’s security and to peace and stability in the entire Euro-Atlantic region was to escalate tensions between the West and Russia.

While the US-led military bloc talks a lot about every country’s freedom to choose its allies, the alliance raised alarm bells over the deepening strategic partnership between Russia and China in its new strategy, the diplomat pointed out.

"There are a lot of examples of such arrogant attitudes towards the national interests of other countries in this document," Korchagin noted. "Its ideology is ‘divide and conquer,’ but this is not fitting for a multipolar world," he emphasized.

The leaders of NATO member-states held a summit in the Spanish capital on June 28-30. The participants agreed on a new strategic concept that is considered to be the alliance’s roadmap for the next decade. In it, Russia is classed as "the most significant threat." NATO addressed China for the first time identifying it as a systemic challenge and competitor.