Ukraine introduces entry visas for Russians

KIEV, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has introduced visas for Russians starting from July 1. In the wake of Kiev’s severing of diplomatic relations and closure of the Ukrainian embassy and consulates in Russia those Russians who wish to get to the neighboring country will have to apply for visas at the centers of an external service provider of VFS Global in eight cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don and Samara. After that, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, visa applications will be processed by Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in third countries in cooperation with the authorities concerned.

At the same time, even those having visas may be denied entry. A final decision whether to let visitors cross the border or turn them back will be made by Ukrainian border guards. As the State Border Service has explained, proper passport documents, lack of evidence about entry restrictions, confirmation of the trip’s purpose and a sufficient amount of cash will be the mandatory conditions.

Russian citizens in third countries will be able to apply for visas to Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic offices in these countries.