Release of POWs to Kiev doesn’t preclude future war crimes tribunal, says DPR head

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The fact that Ukraine’s Azov fighters were handed over to Kiev in a prisoner exchange with the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) cannot cancel the future tribunal for all war criminals, Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Thursday.

"The tribunal will be against all the war criminals, against all the neo-Nazis, against all those whose [guilt will be proven] with the collected evidence," he said.

According to him, a possible exchange of the foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is not being discussed.

"This issue is not even on the table at this stage," Pushilin said when asked about the possibility of exchanging the death-sentenced mercenaries.