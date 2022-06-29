Bulgaria insists on reducing staff of Russian diplomatic missions to 48 — foreign ministry

SOFIA, June 29. /TASS/. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said it had informed Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova about the country’s decision to trim Russian diplomatic personnel in the country to 48 people.

"Staff numbers should be limited to 23 diplomatic and 25 administrative-technical workers," the ministry said on its website.

Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Minister-Counselor Filip Voskresensky said on Tuesday that the Bulgarian authorities decided to expel him among the 70 diplomats and technical embassy employees declared personae non gratae. Other expelled officials include Russian Consuls General in Varna and Ruse Vladimir Klimanov and Andrey Gromov, as well as Director of the Russian Cultural and Information Center Yuri Makushin.