Hostilities to end if Kiev orders nationalists to lay down weapons — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Hostilities in Ukraine may end "before the end of today," if Kiev orders the nationalists to lay down their weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian side can end all this before the end of this day; an order is necessary for the nationalist units to lay down their weapons, an order is necessary for the Ukrainian military to lay down their weapons; and they must fulfill all Russia’s demands. Then everything will be over before the day ends," the spokesman said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that he would like to end the hostilities before the cold comes.

"Everything else are just speculations of the Ukrainian head of state," the spokesman added.

"We orient ourselves on the statements made by our President [Vladimir Putin] that the special military operation proceeds according to the plan and achieves its goals," the spokesman underscored.

When asked if the Russian side has any approximate timeframe for the end of the special operation, Peskov answered in a negative.

"No," he said.