West’s anti-Russian hysteria meant to fan tensions - Syrian foreign ministry

BEIRUT, February 27. /TASS/. The West’s anti-Russian hysteria is meant to twist the facts and escalate the situation in the world, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Syria has strongly condemned the hysterical escalation campaigns of the US and the West against the Russian Federation in an attempt to distort facts, inflame the situation and continue crises to maintain their hegemony over the world," SANA News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

According to the Syrian foreign ministry, the policy of the United States and its allies is based on lies, disinformation, the distortion of the past and the present. The media and political hype incited by them is geared to preserve chaos in the world "in the interests of criminals, terrorists and neo-Nazis," it stressed.