West’s anti-Russian hysteria meant to fan tensions - Syrian foreign ministry

According to the Syrian foreign ministry, the policy of the United States and its allies is based on lies, disinformation, the distortion of the past and the present

BEIRUT, February 27. /TASS/. The West’s anti-Russian hysteria is meant to twist the facts and escalate the situation in the world, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Syria has strongly condemned the hysterical escalation campaigns of the US and the West against the Russian Federation in an attempt to distort facts, inflame the situation and continue crises to maintain their hegemony over the world," SANA News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

According to the Syrian foreign ministry, the policy of the United States and its allies is based on lies, disinformation, the distortion of the past and the present. The media and political hype incited by them is geared to preserve chaos in the world "in the interests of criminals, terrorists and neo-Nazis," it stressed.

Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Humanitarian corridor established for surrendered Ukrainian forces - DPR
Eduard Basurin once again addressed Ukrainian soldiers and officers, urging them to "save their lives by voluntarily rejecting participation in hostilities"
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Ukraine ended up defending itself on its own — Zelensky
In his words, no one was ready to guarantee that Ukraine would eventually become a NATO member
Crew of Russian freighter detained in France allowed to come ashore, embassy says
According to him, there were 19 people aboard the ship
Ukraine loses control over Snake Island in Black Sea - border guards
The service said it had lost contact with Ukrainian border guards and servicemen, stationed on the island, which is part of Ukraine’s Odessa administrative region
Kiev troops deploy heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol — DPR official
Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin specified that civilians are not allowed to flee the settlements under the control of Kiev troops in order to hide behind their backs
Russia wants all peoples of Ukraine to freely determine their destiny — Lavrov
"We want the Ukrainian people or, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said, all the peoples living on the territory of modern-day Ukraine to be able to freely, without trying to drive them into the clutches of Bandera psychology, determine their destiny," the top diplomat said
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Russia to determine steps following suspension from Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Foreign Ministry slams move to suspend Russia from Council of Europe as politicized
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Erdogan says Turkey ready to use S-400 missile systems if need be
The Turkish leader already stated in July 2019 that Turkey intended to employ the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, if the country was attacked
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution that condemns its operation in Ukraine
The draft resolution was supported by 11 countries while China, India and the UAE abstained
Neither Europe nor the US wants war with Russia — French Defense Minister
Florence Parly stressed that the goal is to achieve a ceasefire
Russian Defense Ministry denies its website was hacked
The ministry said the website’s servers don’t store personal data of military servicemen and other Defense Ministry employees
Russia sees US attempts to draw Finland, Sweden into NATO, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that "practical interaction" of Helsinki and Stockholm with NATO is growing, this has been observed for a while
Ukrainian troops abandoning their positions, dropping weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms
If Ukraine joins NATO, Russia’s security threats will increase dramatically — Putin
Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia is told that some NATO countries are against Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Personal sanctions against Russian leadership reveal West’s impotence - diplomat
Earlier on Friday, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
US sanctions Putin, Lavrov, other Russian Security Council members
"It is exceedingly rare for Treasury to designate a head of state; President Putin joins a very small group that includes despots such as Kim Jong Un, Alexander Lukashenko, and Bashar al-Assad," statement said
Ukrainian extremists lynching, pogroming conscripts who lay down arms — Russian top brass
"Multiple cases were recorded of massacres and reprisals carried out by nationalists against conscripts unwilling to fight in order to intimidate the personnel of the Ukrainian Army’s units," Igor Konashenkov said
Kiev must contain nationalists if it wants dialogue - LPR leader
Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergey Nikoforov said earlier that President Vladimir Zelensky has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal and is ready to negotiate peace and a ceasefire
Russian troops resume advancing in Ukraine due to Kiev’s refusal to negotiate - Kremlin
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Russia closes airspace to Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic - aviation authority
The Federal Agency for Air Transport pointed out that it was a retaliatory measure taken in accordance with international law
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Ukrainian Air Force infrastructure degraded, air defenses suppressed — Russia’s top brass
The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian border guards were not putting up any resistance to Russian units
DPR air defense intercept two Tochka-U missiles
Specialists work at the fall sites, the headquarters added
President Vucic says it is impossible for Serbia to join anti-Russian sanctions
The Serbian president stressed that Russia is a major guarantor of Serbia’s sovereignty in the UN Security Council and UNSC Resolution 1244
Putin tells Xi Russia ready for high-level talks with Kiev
"Russia is ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side at a high level," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Russia-West relations nearing point of no return - Russian diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia has not been doing business with the United States "as usual" for quite a long time
China calls for sustainable European security mechanism, Xi says
The Chinese President stressed that It was necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality and to take into account and respect the legitimate security concerns of countries
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Ukrainian nationalists attack Starobelsk with Grad systems - Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, there is information about Ukrainian nationalists’ plans to stage provocations in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk
EU to include Putin, Lavrov into sanction list — German Foreign Minister
The EU is discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
NBC journalist claims Russian troops landed in Odessa
Matt Bradley also claimed that the Russian troops were crossing the border into Kharkiv
Lukashenko pledges to provide all conditions for Russian-Ukrainian talks
"The Russian president spoke by phone with Alexander Lukashenko, who, for his part, assured that he would be ready to create all necessary conditions for the arrival of the delegations, for ensuring their safety and security, and for holding the mentioned negotiations," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia ready to hold talks as soon as Ukrainian army lays down arms — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that no one plans to attack and oppress those who stopped fighting
