Referendum on constitutional amendments kicks off in Belarus

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. The referendum on introducing amendments and additions to the constitution kicked off in Belarus on Sunday.

"A total of 5,510 polling stations are open across the country," the Belarusian Central Election Commission stated. It also noted that some 217 of them were opened in sanatoriums, dispensaries, hospitals and other healthcare facilities where early voting did not take place. Snap voting began on February 22, and continued for five days until February 26. Some 42.93% of eligible voters took part in it.

Belarus has over 6.8 million registered voters. Only one question will be put to a popular vote: "Do you accept amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?" Two options will be possible, "yes" and "no," and only one can be chosen, otherwise a ballot will be declared invalid.

According to the law, the referendum will be declared valid if more than half of the registered voters participate. "The amendments and additions to the constitution will be adopted, if the majority of those included in the voting lists support them," the CEC pointed out.

The country’s polling stations will close at 20:00 Moscow Time.