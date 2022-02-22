Russia’s decision on recognizing DPR, LPR may lead to global consequences — UN official

UNITED NATIONS, February 22. /TASS/. Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) may lead both to regional and global consequences, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said.

"We very much regret this decision, which risks having regional and global repercussions," she said at a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. "We also regret the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, reportedly on a peacekeeping mission," she emphasized.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.