US, allies to undertake appropriate steps after Russia’s recognition of DPR, LPR — Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. The recognition of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) by Russia demands a swift and strong response, the US will undertake corresponding steps together with its partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Kremlin recognition of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" as "independent" requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners," he wrote on Twitter.

Later, the press service of the US Department of State published his written statement where the US top diplomat condemned Moscow’s decision. "As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he stated.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.