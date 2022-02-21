Armenian PM accepts Putin’s invitation to visit Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Russia and this invitation has been accepted, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"In view of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia to be marked in April, Vladimir Putin invited Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to our country. The invitation was accepted with gratitude," it said.

The latest meeting between the two leaders took place in Russia’s Sochi in November 2021 but they maintain telephone contacts.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Armenian government said that Pashinyan invited Putin to visit Yerevan. It said that the two leaders discussed several other topics linked with the efforts toward strengthening stability and establishing lasting relations of peace and cooperation in the region, and the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian relations.