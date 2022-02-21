Biden meeting with his national security team — NBC quotes White House representative

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden meets on Monday with his national security team, a White House representative said as quoted by NBC.

According to the source, taking part in the meeting among others are Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. NBC did not explain why the meeting had been convened.

The White House has not yet replied to the TASS request to confirm the meeting. On Sunday, Biden discussed Ukraine at a meeting with the National Security Council.