Donetsk says Ukraine tried to spread leaflets in bid to create panic

DONETSK, February 19. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the People’s Militia in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Eduard Basurin on Saturday said Ukrainian forces tried to spread leaflets in Donetsk.

"In order to instigate panic among peaceful population during the organized evacuation, the enemy made an attempt to spread leaflets in some neighborhoods of Donetsk," he told reporters.

Basurin said Ukrainian forces continue their subversive activity in the region in a bid to sow panic. "We continue to register attempts at subversions by Ukrainian armed units on the territory of the republic with the purpose to sow fear and panic among the republic’s peaceful citizens," he told reporters.

Basurin also said Ukrainian forces opened fire 14 times so far during the day, using large-caliber artillery and mortars.

"Ukrainian armed forces units have opened fire at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 14 times so far during the day, using 122-millimeter artillery and mortars of the 120-millimeter and 82-millimeter calibers," he told reporters. He said 190 shells and mines were fired at the areas of 10 population centers.