Ukraine-requested OSCE meeting to be convened on February 18 — Polish Chairmanship

VIENNA, February 17. /TASS/. A joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation will be held on February 18 at the request of Ukraine in accordance with the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures to clarify the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship reported on Thursday.

"Ukraine requested activation of paragraph 16.3 of the Vienna Document: meeting of all participating States regarding "unusual military activities". A joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation will be convened on Friday," the Polish OSCE Chairmanship reported on its Twitter account.

Dmitry Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, had earlier announced the request for the meeting. He explained that Kiev lacked sufficient statements about the completion of Russian exercises on Ukraine's border, and that transparency and further facts are required.

On Tuesday, the OSCE held closed consultations of its member states in accordance with the Vienna Document at Ukraine's request to clarify the situation with "unusual military activity" along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia did not attend the meeting, and no agreements were reached at the end.