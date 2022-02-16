Russian envoy names to OSCE five steps for situation in Donbass to get back to normal

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia believes Kiev and NATO should make five steps, including the implementation of the Minsk accords and a halt of weapons supplies to Ukraine, for the situation in Donbass to get back to normal, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

He made the comments in a speech at the OSCE’s Forum for Security Cooperation to mark the 7th anniversary of the adoption of the Package of Measures to implement the Minsk accords, which was signed on February 12.

"Firstly, it is about forcing Kiev to comply with the Minsk Package of Measures," Gavrilov said. "Second is the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine."

As the third step, the West should pull its advisers and instructor from Ukraine, he said. The fourth step should be a halt of all joint military exercises between NATO countries and Ukraine. Finally, all the foreign weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine should be taken out of the country.

The peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict is based on the Minsk agreements, which provide not only for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, an amnesty, the resumption of economic ties, but also a profound constitutional reform in Ukraine based on a dialogue with representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which should result in the decentralization of power, taking into account the special status of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.