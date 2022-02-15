Russia won’t join OSCE consultations on Vienna Document, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow won’t participate in consultations on the Vienna Document at the OSCE requested by Kiev, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on Tuesday.

In response to a question as to whether Moscow would participate in these consultations he answered in the negative. "No, we won’t," the senior diplomat said. "If somebody wants to play some political games, go ahead, while we still treat the tools of confidence-building and security-building seriously and won’t let them be used for unseemly purposes," he stressed.

"Moreover, since those countries that today are worried over the purity of the Vienna Document more than anything, did not lift a finger to launch appropriate procedures when Ukraine’s army was bombing its own people and was conducting a real combat operation against them with the participation of armed forces," the Russian deputy foreign minister noted.

The consultations among the representatives of OSCE member states requested by Ukraine in accordance with the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures to clarify the situation with Russia’s "unusual military activity" along the Russian-Ukrainian border, will be held in the Austrian capital on Tuesday. The meeting will be conducted behind closed doors among military and political representatives of the interested states of this international organization.