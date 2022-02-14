Rada preparing draft document confirming that DPR and LPR belong to Ukraine — speaker

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) is preparing a draft document confirming that the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics belong to Ukraine, Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Monday. The DPR and LPR are referred to in Kiev as certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

"As for the parliament of Ukraine. I know that a corresponding resolution is underway, which once again confirms the belonging of the territories of the so-called LPR and DPR as a component part of Ukraine’s territorial integrity," Stefanchuk said. "I think it will be registered by the end of the day," he told a briefing shown on Ukraina-24 TV channel.

He also commented on plans of the Russian State Duma lower house to consider on Tuesday two options of a message to President Vladimir Putin asking for the recognition of the DPR and LPR. "As for the voting at the State Duma, this is not the first and the last decision [of the Russian Federation] maybe that the world will not understand," the speaker said.

On Tuesday, Duma will consider two versions of the resolution asking President Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.