Zelensky says discussed security, economy, anti-Russian sanctions with Biden

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday he has had an hour-long telephone call with US President Joe Biden to discuss the security situation, economic matters and sanctions against Russia.

"Had an hour-long phone conversation with JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly," he wrote on his Twitter account.

It was the third conversation between Zelensky and Biden since the beginning of the year. They spoke over the phone in early and late January.